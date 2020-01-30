The League of Women Voters of Arlington will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the national League of Women Voters with festivities on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ms. Peacock’s Champagne Lounge, 925 North Garfield St.
The celebration also will note the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote nationally, as well as ratification by the Virginia legislature of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres and dessert. For information, see the Website at https://lwv-arlingtonva.org.
