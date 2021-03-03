Arlington legislative delegation 2018

Members of the Arlington legislative delegation include (from left) Sens. Janet Howell, Adam Ebbin and Barbara Favola and Dels. Alfonso Lopez, Patrick Hope, Rip Sullivan and Mark Levine. (Leadership Center for Excellence photo)

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]

The League of Women Voters of Arlington will host a session with members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly, via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Members of the delegation will discuss the 2021 session and the status of various pieces of legislation.

There is no charge, but registration is required. To register, see the Website at https://lwvarlpostlegislative.eventbrite.com. For information on the Arlington branch of the League of Women Voters, see the Website at https://my.lwv.org/virginia/arlington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.