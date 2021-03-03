[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The League of Women Voters of Arlington will host a session with members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly, via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
Members of the delegation will discuss the 2021 session and the status of various pieces of legislation.
There is no charge, but registration is required. To register, see the Website at https://lwvarlpostlegislative.eventbrite.com. For information on the Arlington branch of the League of Women Voters, see the Website at https://my.lwv.org/virginia/arlington.
