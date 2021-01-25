[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Two members of the Arlington legislative delegation who will be facing intra-party challenges this year have considerable cash advantages over their opponents, according to new filings with the Virginia Department of Elections.
In the 47th District, Del. Patrick Hope reported $104,371 on hand at the end of 2020, compared to $15,948 for Matt Rogers, who is seeking to take the Democratic nomination away from Hope.
In the 49th District, incumbent Del. Alfonso Lopez had $61,862 on hand compared to $15,341 for his intra-party opponent, Karishma Mehta.
When, and how, these nomination battles will be held remains something of an open question, as Virginia is waiting to see if it will be able to create new legislative districts in coming months. The 47th District as currently configured is located entirely within Arlington, while the 49th District includes portions of South Arlington and adjoining Fairfax County.
In the 45th District, incumbent Mark Levine has launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor and has just over $200,000 in the bank for that race, including $40,000 he provided from his own legislative-campaign coffers (which now total a diluted $5,786).
Levine has said that if he loses his bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, he plans to seek renomination to his House of Delegates seat, but that two-tier strategy may be complicated by the uncertainty over the redistricting and its impact on election dates.
Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, a member of the Alexandria City Council who has announced plans to seek Levine’s seat, had $5,547 in the bank as of Dec. 31. The 45th District as currently configured is largely centered in Alexandria, with pieces of adjoining Arlington and Fairfax County attached.
Del. Rip Sullivan, a Democrat representing the 48th District, currently has no intra-party challenges and reported $186,690 in the bank. The district includes portions of Arlington and McLean.
To date, no Republicans or independents have announced plans to run for any of the four seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.