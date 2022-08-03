Gomer Pyle could be excused for not being particularly sur-prise, sur-prise, sur-prised at how Arlington’s seven-member legislative delegation performed in the Sierra Club Virginia chapter’s recently released scorecard of votes taken during the 2022 General Assembly session.
All seven scored well – albeit some better than others – according to the compilation of votes in the organization’s annual compendium, dubbed the “Climate, Energy and Justice Legislative Scorecard.”
“This scorecard empowers constituents to know if their representatives are taking the climate crisis seriously or are failing to meet the moment,” said Connor Kish, legislative and political director for the Sierra Club Virginia chapter.
On the state Senate side, Sen. Barbara Favola scored 100 out of 100 for 2022 while Sen. Adam Ebbin scored 92, both earning “A” rankings from the group. State Sen. Janet Howell scored a “B” with a rating of 83.
Over in the House of Delegates, Dels. Patrick Hope, Alfonso Lopez and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker were with the advocacy group 100 percent of the time, while Del. Rip Sullivan eked out an “A” of his own with a rating of 90.
For the past five years, Lopez has averaged a 100 rating with the organization, Hope 98, Ebbin 95, Sullivan 94, Howell 93 and Favola 92. (Bennett-Parker was in her first year in office in 2022.)
Fifty-eight out of the 140 legislators – all Democrats – scored an “A” on this year’s scorecard, which ventured beyond environmental issues to also focus on topics such as voting rights.
As has been the case with other environmental groups, the Sierra Club went after the new-for-2022 Republican governor and the GOP majority in the House of Delegates.
“This year’s General Assembly session was mired with blatant attempts to roll back progress, largely led by Gov. Youngkin and right-wing conservatives,” the organization said.
The Virginia Sierra Club has a membership of about 20,000. For the full scorecard, see the Website at https://vasierra.club/legscores2022.
