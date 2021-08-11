[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
All seven members of Arlington’s delegation to the General Assembly have been named “Legislative Heroes” for their support of the initiatives of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.
The advocacy organization released its 2021 legislative scorecard on Aug. 10.
Scores take into account lawmakers’ votes on several dozen bills in the House of Delegates and state Senate. All told, nine senators and 46 delegates received a 100-percent rating from the organization.
“We are incredibly grateful for the leadership Virginia’s lawmakers have shown in recent years, and look forward to paving the way for more progress to come,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.
“This doesn’t happen by accident – it happens because [legislators] listened to their constituents and made protecting our environment a top-tier priority,” Town said.
State Sens. Barbara Favola, Adam Ebbin and Janet Howell and Dels. Mark Levine, Rip Sullivan, Alfonso Lopez and Patrick Hope comprise the Arlington delegation in Richmond. All are Democrats.