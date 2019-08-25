The Arlington County library system is joining with the Arlington Employment Center and Alexandria/Arlington Regional Workforce Council to host a series of programs in September to support seniors adjust to changes in both work and life.
Arlington library officials are rolling out the welcome mat for seniors by providing resources to guide them to the next step in their lives.
“Whether you are at the start of your career search, working on a ‘side hustle’ or preparing for retirement, the library is your go-to place for discovery, inspiration and opportunity,” Arlington library director Diane Kresh said.
Events will culminate with a job fair for workers age 50 and older on Monday, Sept. 23 at Central Library.
For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/ac-works.
