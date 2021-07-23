[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government will host a number of walk-in COVID-vaccination clinics at branch libraries in coming days.
Those ages 12 to adult can be vaccinated; youth under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccine provided will depend on supply and could be the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or two-dose Moderna and Pfizer options. (Those receiving the two-shot options will receive information on site about how to obtain a second dose).
Dates, times and locations are:
• Monday, July 26: Shirlington Library, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Westover Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 27: Columbia Pike Library, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Aurora Hills Library, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
• Friday, June 30: Aurora Hills and Columbia Pike, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 31: Shirlington, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Westover, 1 to 4 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 2: Shirlington Library, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Westover Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 3: Columbia Pike Library, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Aurora Hills Library, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
• Friday, Aug 6: Aurora Hills and Columbia Pike, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 7: Shirlington, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Westover, 1 to 4 p.m.
There is no charge for the vaccines, but county residency is required. Participants should bring any form of identification showing an address.
For information, call the county government’s COVID hotline weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (703) 228-7999.