Arlington library officials say they are excited about the progress during the first six months of the “Grab & Go” express-book collection, which grants library patrons quick access to the most popular books and e-books without having to wait behind a those who had reserved them earlier.
“This initiative has been a tremendous success story,” said Peter Petruski, division chief for materials and technology management at the library system. “Our books have been flying off our cyber and branch shelves, with a 99-percent checkout rate for electronic titles and 84-percent checkout rate for print titles.”
“We are constantly trying to reduce wait times for popular material and it’s working,” said Petruski. “Since we started Grab & Go, the average wait times for most popular e-books are down by five weeks, and for print books by three weeks.”
New this year, the library system has put together “read-alike” lists for Grab & Go book titles, so that readers can find similar books to read next.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/g&g.
