Even as neighboring Fairfax County is approaching the two-month mark for its reopened library system, Arlington officials appear in no rush to bring their library system more than marginally back to life.
That means that while Arlington patrons will continue to have the chance to check out books online and pick them up at a central repository, they remain barred from visiting branches or wandering the stacks.
And that, apparently, is how it is going to be at least into early autumn.
“We intend to operate as we are now doing for the foreseeable future,” Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz told the Sun Gazette. “While some other jurisdictions have opened many of their branches, we are not yet ready to do this.”
Why? Schwartz cited “the challenges we face with staffing, facility renovation and health concerns.”
Arlington’s libraries were closed in March, although patrons had access to online services during the worst of the COVID pandemic. In mid-June, the library system began allowing books and other materials to be checked out online, with pickups taking place in the auditorium at Central Library. Some other minimal services, such as issuing new library cards, also are being provided in person.
But that’s as far as Arlington officials have been willing to go, even though – as Schwartz acknowledged – some library systems across the region and nation are going further.
In Fairfax County, which also shut down operations in mid-March, things began being brought back to life in early June when the library system started offering pickup of materials reserved online. Unlike Arlington, where the transfer is conducted inside at one location, in Fairfax County patrons are able to pick up materials outdoors at any library in the system.
On July 13, Fairfax reopened all its 22 branches to the public, albeit with limited services and with a request that patrons spend no more than 30 (masked-up and socially distant) minutes in facilities at any one time.
The result has been positive, said Fairfax library director Jessica Hudson.
“It was a lovely opportunity to offer people who wanted to come browse the shelves themselves, or needed to use a public computer for things like looking for a new job or filing applications for state aid,” Hudson said.
Many patrons also have relished the chance to renew acquaintances with library staffers, she said.
“The sweetest part that we’ve seen throughout all of this is we’ve had families returning to libraries to pick up books and the joy on those little people’s faces when they see their favorite children’s librarian again has been very fulfilling,” Hudson said.
Not everybody has been eager to return, Hudson noted – about 50 percent of patrons continue to use the outdoor-pickup option to retrieve materials that were previously ordered.
(Asked if the pandemic might cause a shift in habits among patrons, Hudson said she believed the importance of print materials would not be diminished. “People still want a book in their hands,” she said.)
As for Arlington, the county manager was not specific on a timeline for reopening facilities, although the county Website says officials aim to “re-evaluate” the situation in October.
“We share your belief that the library is a cornerstone of our community and we acknowledge the hardship it causes to many when our physical library spaces are inaccessible,” officials said. “We are eager to reconnect with our beloved community.”
***
See full Sun Gazette editions, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.