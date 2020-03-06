Arlington library system deploys mobile unit

“The Truck” – a new traveling library operated by the Arlington library system with support from Friends of the Library – has made its debut and soon will be a fixture at community events across the county.
“Patrons will be able to check out and return books on-site, sign up for library cards, take a class or enjoy the free public wi-fi,” library officials said.
A full schedule of activities and bookmobile stops will be announced this spring on the Website at library.arlingtonva.us/thetruck.
