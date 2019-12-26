The Arlington library system has announced its most popular check-outs of 2019.
“Educated,” a memoir by Tara Westover, topped the list of all books for the year, followed by “Becoming” by Michelle Obama; “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens; “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty; and “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
Among children’s books, “Dawn and the Impossible Three” by Ann Martin led the pack, followed by four books by Mo Willems: “I Really Like Slop!”; “I Broke My Trunk”; “My New Friend Is So Fun”; and “I Will Surprise My Friend.”
Among DVDs, the top checkouts were “Crazy Rich Asians”; “A Star Is Born”; “First Man”; “Green Book”; and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Rankings reflect activity from January to November. Library officials say the aim to include rankings of e-books and e-audiobooks in the 2020 results.
