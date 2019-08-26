‘The Arlington County library system has launched a “Grab & Go” express collection, aimed at providing patrons with access to in-demand books (print and digital) without having to wait.
Materials – both fiction and nonfiction – will be available at all library branches, ready to be checked out immediately, and will not display in the library catalog. E-book titles can be checked out from Overdrive.
“We want our patrons to have access to the books they want, when they want them,” said library director Diane Kresh, who urged patrons to “visit any branch and get them while they are hot.”
The new initiative was made possible through an increase in the county government’s budget for library materials.
For additional information on the initiative, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/g&g.
