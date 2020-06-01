As was the case with the reopening of local parks, Arlington officials appear to be following the playbook of neighboring Fairfax County – albeit with a bit of a lag – in getting library services rolling once again.
Arlington library officials have laid out a plan, set to start in mid-June, that will mirror what Fairfax County implemented on June 1: Library patrons will be able to place orders for books in advance, then pick them up in a manner that preserves public health.
“Operating hours for the holds-pickup service are being decided, and we will communicate details as we have them,” Arlington library officials said on May 29.
The Arlington library system also looks ready to mirror another Fairfax County effort – allowing the public to request “grab bags” of books, put together for them by library staff based on patrons’ preferences.
Arlington library officials also will begin processing returned materials sometime mid-month; those materials have been retained in the homes of patrons since libraries were shut down in the early days of the pandemic more than two months ago.
The reason for Arlington lagging Fairfax in implementing a similar approach to getting services re-started may have to do with a planned system upgrade to the Arlington library system’s computers. That effort is slated to run from June 5-10, with completion of the transition expected by June 15 at the latest.
As part of the transition, holders of library cards will exchange their current four-digit PINs for new passwords. All library cards that were set to expire in recent (or coming) months have been extended through Oct. 1.
While these efforts will be good news for library patrons, there is no firm date set for when more normal branch operations will resume. Computers and meeting rooms will remain off-limits for the foreseeable future, as will roaming the stacks of books and other materials.
In the interim, “we will strive to bring you the best library service possible” within the confines of existing limitations, library director Diane Kresh said.
