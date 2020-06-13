Arlington library patrons will be able to begin placing new holds for materials starting June 18, as the library system prepares to spring back to life after three months of semi-dormancy.
For the moment, patrons only will be allowed into Central Library in order to pick up materials that had been placed online electronically. Pickups will take place in the auditorium Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. The remainder of Central Library, as well as branch libraries, will be off limits for the near future.
(Patrons picking up materials are asked to park in the library’s surface lot; the underground garage will not be accessible to the public for the present time.)
On June 15, the library system will begin making available materials that patrons had placed on hold prior to the COVID-related shutdown in March. That same day, the system began accepting return of materials that have been residing with patrons during the shutdowns.
“Please do not rush to return materials,” officials said. “The library does not have space to receive all the returns at once.”
Returns can be made via book drops at all libraries; they will be quarantined for 72 hours before being made available for new patrons.
(Complete details are available at https://library.arlingtonva.us.)
In recent weeks, the library system also completed a computer-system upgrade, which has resulted in all patrons’ needing to re-set their library-card passwords. Instructions are available on the library system’s Website.
Library patrons will be able to have up to 30 items on hold at any one time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.