The Arlington library system will be sending its Library Truck to visit branches from Dec. 1-9 to distribute take-and-make craft bags for students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
The bags contain supplies, materials and instruction to complete a weekly craft.
At the events, there also will be a collection of new and unopened donations of holiday gifts for Bridges to Independence clients.
For a full schedule of dates, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/.