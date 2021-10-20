[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on Nov. 13 will hold a public hearing and are likely to vote on a proposal to cut speed limits to 20 mph on 58 roadway segments near schools.
Board members voted without comment or dissent Oct. 16 to advertise the measure for a hearing.
State law generally sets the minimum everyday speed limit on local roads at 25 mph, but Arlington officials contend it provides for the lower speed limit on local residential streets with 600 feet of a school access point.
Under the proposal set for approval next month, there would be about a dozen locations that would serve as demonstration zones before the entire initiative was rolled out. Staff would collect data to determine the effectiveness of new signage.
Roadways designated to eventually see slower speed limits include: South Chesterfield Road from South Dinwiddie Street to South Columbus Street; South Columbus Street from South Chesterfield Road to 14th Street South; South Dinwiddie Street from South Chesterfield Road to South George Mason Drive; South Buchanan Street from South Chesterfield Road to 23rd Road South; 23rd Street South from South Columbus Street to Dead End; 14th Street South from South Dinwiddie Street to Fairfax County Line; South Frederick Street from 12th Street South to South George Mason Drive; South Kenmore Street from Shirlington Road to 22nd Street South; 22nd Street South from South Monroe Street to Shirlington Road; South Monroe Street from 22nd Street South to 24th Road South; South Lincoln Street from South Lowell Street to South Kenwood Street.
Also, South Kenwood Street from South Lincoln Street to 25th Street South; 25th Street South from South Kenwood Street to Shirlington Road; 24th Street South from South Monroe Street to South Lowell Street; South Lowell Street from 24th Street South to 20th Street South; South Lincoln Street from 22nd Street South to 21st Street South; 24th Street South from South Kenmore Street to Shirlington Road; North Culpeper Street from 19th Street North to 17th Street North; 20th Street North from North Glebe Road to Dead End; South Lang Street from South Arlington Ridge Road to South Glebe Road; 28th Street South from 1500 28th Street South to South Arlington Ridge Road; South Meade Street from 28th Street South to South Glebe Road; South Queen Street from 13th Street South to Dead End; 13th Road South from South Rolfe Street to Dead End;South Rolfe Street from 12th Street South to 14th Road South; 14th Road South from South Rolfe Street to South Queen Street.
Also, 14th Street South from Dead End to South Queen Street; South Poe Street from 13th Street South to 13th Road South; South Pierce Street from 13th Street South to 13th Road South; 11th Street North from North Ohio Street to North Potomac Street; 9th Road North from North Manchester Street to North Quantico Street; North Potomac Street from North Quantico Street to 11th Street North; 10th Road North from North McKinley Road to North Montana Street; North McKinley Road from 16th Street North to 18th Street North; 18th Street North from North McKinley Road to Patrick Henry Drive; North Longfellow Street from 18th Street North to 16th Street North; North Lexington Street from 19th Street North to 18th Street North; 19th Street North from North Madison Street to North Lexington Street; North Madison Street from 19th Street North to 18th Street North.
Also, 18th Street North from Washington Boulevard to North Madison Street; North Edison Street from Fairfax Drive to Wilson Boulevard; Fairfax Drive from North Buchanan Street to North Edison Street; 9th Street North from North Frederick Street to North Edison Street; 8th Road North from North Frederick Street to North Edison Street; 9th Street North from North George Mason Drive to North Burlington Street; Key Boulevard from North Uhle Street to North Adams Street; North Adams Street from 18th Street North to 16th Street North; North Wayne Street from 18th Street North to Key Boulevard; North Custis Road from North Barton Street to 16th Street North; 16th Street North from North Barton Street to North Adams Street; North Thomas Street from 2nd Road North to Cathedral Lane; Cathedral Lane from North Glebe Road to North Thomas Street; 26th Street North from North Underwood Street to North Sycamore Street; North Underwood Street from Williamsburg Boulevard to Langston Boulevard (Lee Highway); 24th Street North from North Underwood Street to North Tuckahoe Street; North Tuckahoe Street from Dead End to Langston Boulevard; North Trinidad Street from Williamsburg Boulevard to 26th Street North; and Little Falls Road from North Underwood Street to North Trinidad Street.
Whether those who exceed the speed limit, if a lower one is imposed, will face any realist chance of penalty remains up in the air. Arlington is facing a police shortage, which could limit enforcement, although county officials are have been interested in seeking permission from Richmond to install speed-monitoring cameras throughout the county, allowing technology to achieve what the depleted police ranks might not be able to.