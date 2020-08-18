Arlington Little League’s condensed and shortened 2020 spring and summer baseball season has pretty much ended with a few exceptions, with registration for the fall campaign now ahead.
The league reopened play in early July following weeks of a shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
League president Adam Balutis said the restart to the shorter campaign went well. He said league officials crossed their fingers and knocked on wood every day, but it seemed to go OK nevertheless.
“The kids have been outstanding, top to bottom, young and old alike,” Balutis said. “They seemed really excited, but they’ve also been cautious and conscientious, and I hope and believe it’s been great for them to be out and around each other and around the game with friends.”
Teams on various levels played a few games each, with a number of brief one-game “friendly rivalry” playoff contests for majors-division teams.
“There were no official season champions,” Balutis said. “It was a very relaxed approach.”
Teams participated at the junior T-ball, AA, AAA and Majors levels. The Challenger Division for youth with intellectual disabilities was not held.
“We miss those kids terribly. We just can’t take the risk,” Balutis said about the Challengers.
In a recent T-ball contest, the Thunder played the Rookie Yankees at Barcroft Park with music playing.
“The 5-year-olds had no idea what was going on, but I think they loved it,” Balutis said.
The Cubs and Yankees met in a recent late-season AA contest at Barcroft.
The 50/70-level teams participated in “The Ginsberg Games” – named after Scott Ginsberg, a league founder.
