Arlington location becomes 450th locale for Primrose School facility

Primrose Schools opened its 450th early-education school nationally on April 29 in Arlington, one of five slated to open across the Washington region this year.
The Arlington school, located near Colonial Village, can accommodate up to 185 children. It is owned by siblings Dhala and Zahra Isani.
“My sister and I both share a passion for providing working parents with quality child-care solutions because of the personal challenges experience trying to find early-education and care options for children,” Saniya Dhala said.
The Primrose Schools began in 1982, said Jo Kirchner, CEO of the firm. It since has expanded to 32 states.
“After the year we have been through . . . the incredible importance of what we do has become apparent to everyone, and we’re more energized than ever to prepare our next generation of leaders,” Kirchner said. For information, see the Website at www.primroseschools.com.