The Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families is seeking nominations for the Mary Ann Moran Connect With Kids Champions and Do For Kids Champions awards.
“Connect With Kids Champions are groups or individuals who do things WITH kids,” the organization said. “They build relationships with young people that are positive and supportive, and through those relationships are able to guide young people in their growth and development.”
“Do For Kids Champions are groups and individuals who do wonderful things FOR kids,” the partnership added. “They notice and act, working to fill needs of children, or creating opportunities for children. A Do-For-Kids Champion often works behind the scenes to support growth opportunities for children.”
Nominees can be individuals (adult or youth), groups, work teams, organizations or businesses. The award name honors Mary Ann Moran, who established them in 2004. Since that time, more than 120 awards have been made.
Recipients will be announced in mid-May, with partnership staff and volunteers working with recipients to determine the best way to recognize winners.
For information, see the Website at https://apcyf.arlingtonva.us/.
