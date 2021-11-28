[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County police have charged a 33-year-old Arlington man in connection with a shooting that occurred Nov. 20 at the Food Star supermarket at 5521 Leesburg Pike.
According to police, officers were called to the store at 6:43 p.m. by Harvey Coleman, of Arlington, after he reported to police he had shot someone in self-defense.
Officers found the victim, an adult man, inside the store suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital.
The individual was hospitalized with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
According to Fairfax police, detectives determined both men were patrons inside the store at the time of the incident.
“The victim had a brief interaction with Coleman, who then brandished a firearm,” police said in a statement. “The victim took a fighting stance and Coleman shot the man.”
Following several interviews and the review of surveillance footage, detectives have charged Coleman with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested and held on a secure bond.