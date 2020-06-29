A 56-year-old Arlington man died Sunday after swimming in Lake Anna in Louisa County.
The man had gone swimming from a boat and is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while in the water, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said.
The man was able to make it back to the boat, but lost consciousness on the way to Pleasant Landing Marina and rescuers were unable to revive him.
