Arlington man wins $100,000 in Cash 5 drawing

An Arlington man is the latest big Cash 5 lottery winner after matching all five of the winning numbers Aug. 12.
Manoj Malia Thakuri won $100,000 off a ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2704 North Washington Blvd. in Arlington.
The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
Thakuri selected some of his favorite numbers for the ticket, 11-12-13-19-27, according to a news release.
He said he may use his winnings to start a small business.
Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.
