Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz this week will detail a stripped-down, single-year capital improvement plan, designed to serve as a place-holder until government officials get a better handle on the economic impact of the government-imposed shutdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ordinarily, Arlington looks out 10 years to plan for its capital needs, including the construction of new facilities. The plan set for release by Schwartz will be tailored to a much narrower time frame.
Its release also will give some indication of how deep of an economic malaise county officials are anticipating and how long-lasting it may be.
Schwartz also is likely to detail whether he anticipates the need for bond referendums to pay for capital spending as part of the Nov. 3 general election.
