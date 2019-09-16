Arlington County Board members are set to ink a revised and extended agreement with Marymount University, covering the educational institution’s current and future use of government-owned athletic facilities.
The proposal, headed to County Board members on Sept. 21, extends the initial agreement, first approved in 2009 and slated to expire in 2024, through 2034. It covers a number of points:
• The updated memorandum would allow Marymount’s use of a multi-sport field at Long Bridge Park to grow from 440 to 540 hours a year, with the extra 100 hours to be during off-peak times. (Marymount paid half the construction cost of the field it uses at Long Bridge Park. It makes regular payments to cover operating costs, and also pays into a fund for periodic replacement of its synthetic turf.)
• The new agreement would allow the university to display its logo during the spring and fall seasons on the Long Bridge Park field it uses.
• The agreement would bind both sides to “work collaboratively” in an effort to schedule baseball activities at Barcroft Park when George Washington University and sports leagues that have higher priority are not using them.
• The agreement would permit Marymount to use county tennis facilities at Virginia Highlands Park for practices and games.
• Should Marymount start up a softball program, there is a commitment to working together to provide county facilities for the university.
Under the revamped agreement, Marymount will pay the same rates for tennis, softball and baseball facilities that are charged by the county government to others who rent the facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.