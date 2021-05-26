[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An Arlington Career Center teacher is one of five named as a Virginia finalist in the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The award – regarded as the nation’s top honor for math and science teachers – recognizes educators who develop and implement high-quality instructional programs that improve student learning in mathematics and science. The award alternates annually between teachers in grades K-6 and grades 7-12.
Geraldine Maskelony, who teaches math at the Career Center, was selected along with educators from Roanoke, York County, Henrico County and Virginia Beach by review committees convened by the Virginia Department of Education.
“Virginia’s five finalists share the hallmarks that distinguish excellent teachers in every subject,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a statement. “They believe that all learners can excel in mathematics and science, and are dedicated to the success of every student.”
Awardees each receive a $10,000 unrestricted award from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate and a trip to the nation’s capital for a series of recognition events and professional-development activities.
The White House will announce the winners of the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching later this year.