A pedestrian-safety initiative or a war on vehicles? You make the call.
Arlington County Board members are slated to hold a public hearing in September to reduce the speed limits on portions of Fairfax Drive and 5th Road South, another in a string of efforts to cut vehicular speeds on county roads.
The segments in question:
• Fairfax Drive from Arlington Boulevard to North Barton Street, where the proposal is to reduce the current 30-mph speed limit to 25 mph.
• 5th Road South between South Carlin Springs Road and the Fairfax County line, where the proposal is to reduce the current 35-mph speed limit to 25 mph.
County officials conducted engineering studies on the two roads before proposing the changes.
County Board members on July 16 are slated to set a public hearing on the proposal for Sept. 17. The cost of swapping out speed-limit signs is anticipated at $500 for each length of roadway.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]