“Care to make it ... interesting?”
That could be the message delivered to Alexandria government officials from their counterparts in Arlington, who on Jan. 28 mused aloud about a friendly competition aimed at ginning up interest in, and response to, the federal census.
“We might want to challenge Alexandria,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said during a briefing of County Board members. (He subsequently backed away, slightly, noting that “we shall see” if the challenge would be extended. But now that it’s hit the media, there’s really no choice, is there?)
The idea of engaging Alexandria tickled the fancy of County Board Chairman Libby Garvey. “I like that idea,” she noted, although Garvey, like other Arlington officials, didn’t suggest any stakes for the competition. (Helpful suggestion: Winning jurisdiction gets to keep all the Amazon tax revenue.)
But before Arlington goes around challenging other communities, it needs to make sure its own house is in order. In 2010, the county’s census-participation rate declined slightly from a decade before to 74 percent, below the state average.
Ironically, it wasn’t traditionally hard-to-reach communities that contributed to that decline, but rather single-family neighborhoods that previously could be counted on to be census-responders without prodding. This time around, Arlington officials are working to engage all communities in the county in a variety of ways.
As part of his efforts, Schwartz said he plans to offer a two-hour break – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – for all county staff on Census Day (April 1), so they can complete forms if they have not already done so. He said he aims to ask the business community to do the same on that day.
But it was the competitive possibilities that appealed most to elected officials.
County Board Vice Chairman Erik Gutshall asked whether there could be an intra-Arlington competition among communities. The challenge with that is the census tracts don’t align directly with Arlington’s neighborhoods, although county staff said that, given time, they can come up with some ideas.
The 2010 census recorded more than 207,000 individuals living in Arlington, a figure that is expected to morph into about 240,000 in the 2020 count.
