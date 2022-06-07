Arlington Medical Society boosts Wakefield scholarship fund

The Arlington County Medical Society recently presented a contribution totaling $12,000 to the Wakefield High School Educational Foundation, represented by Conchita Mitchell.
Dr. Jenny Hong, president of the society, announced the donation news at a recent general-membership meeting in conjunction with Dr. David Lee, founder of the society’s scholarship program and past president and current chief medical officer at VHC Health.
The Arlington County Medical Society has been providing scholarship support for almost a decade, bringing awareness to the physician shortage and difficult pathways that future health-care professionals face.
“Member physicians have participated in career days and have offered shadowing opportunities to interested students in the local area,” the organization said, and “continue to engage the community through various fundraisers in support of our future health-care professionals.”
