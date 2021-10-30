[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington branch of the NAACP honored its 2021 scholarship recipients at the organization’s annual Freedom Fund banquet, held online Oct. 28.
Recipients of the Willard Woodson Brittain Jr. Foundation Scholarship Award included Abel Geleta (Yale University); Rylei Porter (Belmont University); Takier George (Howard University); Dulanda Saintcyr (Virginia Commonwealth University); Sophia Nowlin (Bowie State University); Dexter Merritt Jr. (University of Maryland, Baltimore County); and Jessica Pressley (Loyola University).
Recipients of the Arlington NAACP Future Leaders Scholarship Award were Joana Agboka (Virginia Commonwealth University); Chelsea Figaro (North Carolina A&T University); Alexander Hall (University of Virginia); Elena Ogbe (James Madison University); and Belen Tesfaye (Northeastern University.
Arlington NAACP one-time scholarship awards were presented to Celeste Clark (Duke University) and Kira Harrison (Virginia Tech).