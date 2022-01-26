The Arlington branch of the NAACP in late January reached its goal and surpassed a membership count of 1,000.
The local affiliate of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded in 1940. Its current president is Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr.
Annual membership currently is $30 for adults, $10 for youth. Lifetime and corporate sponsorships also are available.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonnaacp.com.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]