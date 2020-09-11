The Arlington branch of the NAACP has been accepted for membership in the Arlington County Civic Federation.
“We look forward to being partners with you – it’s very important,” said Julius Spain Sr., president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, which traces its roots back to 1940.
Spain said he wasn’t sure whether the organization had never been a member of the Civic Federation, or whether it had been a member and, sometime in the past, the membership had lapsed.
The Civic Federation membership voted 45-1 to approve the application, the organization reported.
