[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr., president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, has received the 2020 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award from the agency’s Washington field office.
Spain is one of fewer than 60 individuals and organizations recognized nationally each year by the FBI for their exception support of law enforcement and work to improve their communities.
The award selection was announced by Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington field office.
“2020 changed the way many of us engage with our communities, but Mr. Spain’s efforts to continue to build the membership of local NAACP branches and engage with the FBI’s Washington field office demonstrated his commitment to help enhance the relationship between the FBI and the communities we serve,” D’Antuono said. “The FBI is grateful for his work and his continued partnership.”
Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, Spain in 2020 continuously engaged with his local branches and increased their overall membership by 50 percent. He led a 1,000-person rally across Arlington in June for racial justice and participated as a speaker and panelist in several webinars hosted by the FBI and other partners, including on the topics of hate crimes and protecting the community.
Spain said he was “humbled to receive such a prestigious award.”
“This award would not have been possible without the selfless service and sacrifices of the women and men of the NAACP who have come before me and, most importantly, our dedicated members of today,” he said. “They, along with our multigenerational and multicultural allies, are committed to defending our democracy and eradicating the racial inequalities that keep us from reaching equality for all.”
For more information about the FBI’s Community Outreach Program, see the Website at www.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.