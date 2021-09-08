[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly were in near-unanimous alignment with the legislative priorities of the Arlington branch of the NAACP during the 2021 legislative session, according to a new scorecard.
All four members of the House of Delegates from Arlington districts scored 100 percent – being on the same side with the NAACP on 31 bills. Of the three Senate members, the trio was in line with NAACP positions 94 percent of the time, supporting 17 of 18 bills used for the ranking.
“The Arlington branch of the NAACP applauds our elected officials – we hope to see continued support in voting records throughout the 2022 session,” the political-action arm of the Arlington NAACP noted in the report, which used positions of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP to base its rankings.
In addition, NAACP officials singled out Del. Patrick Hope and Sens. Adam Ebbin and Barbara Favola for serving as chief patron of at least one of the bills supported by the civil-rights organization, and noted that Del. Mark Levine has served as copatron of 23 of the 31 pieces of legislation ranked on the House side.