The Arlington branch of the NAACP and the Theta Rho Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host an online candidate forum on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
County Board candidates Takis Karantonis, Audrey Clement, Adam Theo and Mike Cantwell and School Board contenders Major Mike Webb and Mary Kadera have been invited to participate. The moderator will be Wilma Jones Kilgo, a fourth-generation resident of the Halls Hill community.
Candidates will be asked to present views on items including law enforcement, economic development, the environment, education, county governance and other topics.
For information, see the Website at https://artlingtonnaacp.com.