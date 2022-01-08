[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington branch of the NAACP will host a moderated discussion with Kristin Henning, the author of “The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth.”
Henning draws up 25 years of experience representing youth in the District of Columbia criminal-justice system.
The event, held online, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. For information and registration, see the Website at https://arlingtonnaacp.com.