Long Branch Nature Center will host an invasive-plant-removal effort on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Individuals and groups (age 8 to adult) are invited to help remove invasive plants to make way for the return of native ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them.
There is no charge, and registration is not required. For information, call (703) 228-6535.
A similar effort is slated for Gulf Branch Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-3403.
