News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
PLANT PROGRAM LOOKS AT GRAFTING: A live demonstration of plant grafting will be presented on Sunday, March 1 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show on Monday, March 2. The cost is $49. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
CURRENT-EVENTS ROUNDTABLE IN THE WORKS: A current-events discussion will be presented on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
FOLKIES SING ALONG AT CONCERT: A folk music singalong will be presented on Monday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVEL PROGRAM LOOKS AT ICELAND, GREENLAND: A travelogue featuring Iceland and Greenland will be presented on Monday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
PROGRAM LOOKS AT OLD TROLLEY NETWORK: A discussion of Arlington’s trolley network from years gone by will be the focus of the local-history group that meets on Wednesday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
4-1-1 ON LINE DANCING SLATED: An introduction to line dancing will be offered on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
BEADERS GATHER TO MAKE WHAT IS OLD NEW AGAIN: The “beading bunch” at Lee 55+ Center works to repurpose old costume jewelry on Thursday, March 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TREKKERS HEAD OUT ON W&OD: The Arlington Mill Trekkers will walk along the W&OD Trail on Thursday, March 5 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO MEET: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BASICS OF DRAWING EXPLORED: A basic drawing class for beginners and intermediates will be offered on Friday, March 6 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. Participants should bring an unlined 5.5-inch-by-8.5-inch sketchbook.
TRAVELOGUE LOOKS AT JAPAN: A discussion of travels through Japan will be presented on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
BALLROOM DANCERS HIT THE FLOOR: Lee 55+ Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, March 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
LOCAL WALKERS AMBLE IN PARK: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center travel to Lady Bird Johnson Park for the weekly walking program on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
