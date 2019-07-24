News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors:
PREPARATIONS UNDER WAY FOR SENIOR OLYMPICS: Preparations are in the works for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, to be held at venues across the region in September. For information and registration, call (703) 228-4721 or see the Website at www.nvso.us.
INFORMATION ON PROPERTY TRANSFERS OFFERED: Information on transferring non-titled property will be detailed on Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
4-1-1 ON ONLINE TRAVEL RESOURCES PROFFERED: A discussion of online travel resources will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
BASICS, INTRICACIES OF TRAIN TRAVEL DISCUSSED: A forum on traveling by train – from scenic trips to types of accommodations – will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MONTICELLO: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Monticello in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 31. The cost of $53 includes a box lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
POKER BASICS DETAILED: The basics of poker will be discussed on Wednesday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WALKERS HEAD TO EMBASSY ROW: The Arlington Walking Club will amble along Embassy Row on Wednesday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL COUNSELING OFFERED: Free one-on-one legal counseling for eligible seniors, provided by Legal Services of Northern Virginia, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For an appointment, call (703) 778-6800.
VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO MEET: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. Newcomers are welcome. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO HIT THE FLOOR: Lee Senior Center will host a ballroom dance on Friday, Aug. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS HEAD TO TRAIL IN MARYLAND: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk along the Little Falls Trail in Maryland on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO HUNT COUNTRY FOR HIGH TEA: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Crest Hill Antiques and Tea Room in The Plains for high tea on Saturday, Aug. 3. The cost is $40. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
