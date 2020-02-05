News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
TRAVELERS HEAD TO CONCERT BY NAVAL ACADEMY GOSPEL CHOIR: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the U.S. Naval Academy for the 35th anniversary of the academy’s Gospel Choir on Sunday, Feb. 9. The cost is $29. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
MANAGING DIABETES IS FOCUS OF SUPPORT GROUP: A diabetes support group will meet on Monday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
PROSPECTIVE, EMERGING WRITERS TO GATHER: A writers’ group meets on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. Newcomers are invited. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
DISCUSSION FOCUSES ON FOUNDING FATHERS: The historical impact of the Founding Fathers will be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11:15 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FIGHTING INFLAMMATION BY NATURAL MEANS IS DISCUSSED: Natural ways to fight inflammation will be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TIPS FOR BRAIN HEALTH DETAILED: Keeping the brain healthy and sharp will be the focus of discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
HISTORY-MAKING FORESTER TO DISCUSS CAREER: Melody Mobley, the first African-American female U.S. forester, will discuss her career on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
FANS OF WORDS TO GATHER: The study of words will be discussed on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS AMBLE AROUND CIVIL WAR FORT: The Arlington Walking Club will travel to Fort C.F. Smith Park on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
4-1-1 ON PLUMBING TECHNIQUES OFFERED: Basic plumbing techniques will be discussed on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘QUEEN OF HEARTS TEA’: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the Queen of Hearts Tea in Berryville on Friday, Feb. 14. The cost is $52. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
WALKERS TO TREK IN CHINATOWN: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center travel to Chinatown in Washington on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
WALKERS TAKE SEVERAL FAST LOOPS: Fast-paced walkers from the Aurora Hills 55+ Center will walk a three-to-four-mile loop on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
