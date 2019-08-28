News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
SENIOR CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington government senior centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO COLONIAL WILLIAMSBURG: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Colonial Williamsburg with an historic interpreter on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The cost is $78. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
55+ DENTAL CARE DISCUSSED: Dental care for older adults is the topic of discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
MUSICIANS PERFORM AT SENSORY GARDEN: An evening of music provided by Windward Passage will presented in the Sensory Garden at Walter Reed Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WALKERS AMBLE IN GEORGETOWN: The Arlington Walking Club heads to the Palisades area of Georgetown for its weekly walking program on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MARYLAND MUSEUM: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Glenstone Museum in Potomac on Thursday, Sept. 8. The cost is $8. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
TREKKERS HEAD OUT ALONG TRAILS: The Arlington Mill Trekkers walk along the W&OD and Four Mile Run trails on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
FANS OF CLASSICAL MUSIC CONGREGATE: Classical-music enthusiasts will meet on Friday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO GATHER: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
LEE WALKERS AMBLE ALONG THE C&O CANAL: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk along the C&O Canal Widewater Lagoon in Maryland on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
READING OF GREAT PLAYS SLATED: Aurora Hills Senior Center hosts a reading of great plays of various eras on Friday, Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. For a reading list, call (703) 228-5722.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MUSHROOM FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7. The cost is $9 for transportation plus $3 for admission. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
TRAVELERS TREK TO REHOBOTH: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a day trip to Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The cost is $35. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
