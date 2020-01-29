News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
CURRENT-EVENTS DISCUSSION SLATED: A current-events discussion of world and local news will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
COUNTRY MUSICIANS TO PERFORM: The Just Playin’ Country musicians will perform on Monday, Feb. 3 at 11:15 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FOLK-MUSIC SING-ALONG SLATED: A folk-music sing-along is slated for Monday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
RECYCLING ISSUES TACKLED IN DISCUSSION: The basics and more complex matters related to recycling in Arlington will be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
INFORMATION ON ESTATE-SETTLING TO BE PROFFERED: Information on settling an estate will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
CARE-GIVING BASICS DETAILED: The basics of creating a plan for care-giving will be discussed on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT TIMES WHEN ‘LIFE HAPPENS’: Preparing for life’s unusual happenings is the topic of discussion on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WALKERS HEAD TO C&O CANAL: The Arlington Walking Club will travel to the C&O Canal Lock 6 in Little Falls, Md., on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
HISTORY GROUP LOOKS AT STORM DRAINAGE: The history and development of storm drainage will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TREKKERS HEAD OUT ALONG W&OD: The Arlington Mill Trekkers will walk along the W&OD Trail on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO GATHER: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
BALLROOM DANCERS HIT THE FLOOR: Lee 55+ Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS HEAD FOR CAPITAL CRESCENT: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center will walk along the Capital Crescent Trail in Maryland on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
FAST-PACED WALKERS TAKE SEVERAL LOOPS: Fast-paced walkers from Aurora Hills 55+ Center will walk a 3- to 4-mile loop on Friday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
