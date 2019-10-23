News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
TRAVELERS HEAD OFF TO SCENIC RAILWAY: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Romney, W.Va., for a Potomac Eagle Scenic Rail trip on Monday, Oct. 28. The cost of $93 includes a box lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
CHESS PLAYERS WELCOMED: Chess players of all experience levels are invited to play on Monday, Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Madison Community Center. Participants can meet chess master Macon Shibut. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
SENIORS-ONLY ICE SKATING OFFERED: Seniors-only time on the ice will be available Monday, Oct. 28 from 8:10 to 9:20 a.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 8:25 to 9:25 a.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Ballston. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
DOGS PERFORM STUNTS IN COSTUME: A “Howl-o-Ween” spectacular with a trio of Jack Russell terrier dogs performing stunts in costume will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
‘VIRTUAL’ TOUR OF RECYCLING PLANT OFFERED: A “virtual” tour of a local recycling plant will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS TAKE OFF FOR ATLANTIC CITY: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Atlantic City on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The cost is $43. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
OVERVIEW OF COUNTY SERVICES OFFERED: The county’s Department of Human Services will offer an overview of county-government services on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT GLUTEN-FREE DIETS: A health workshop discussing whether gluten-free diets are good for everyone will be presented on Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
CLASSICAL-MUSIC AFICIONADOS TO GATHER: Fans of classical music will gather on Friday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
WALKERS AMBLE ON EMBASSY ROW: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk along Embassy Row on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
BALLROOM DANCERS TAKE THE FLOOR: Lee Senior Center will host a ballroom dance on Friday, Nov. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘TALL SHIPS’ FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Sultana’s Downrigging Festival in Chestertown, Md., on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event includes Tall Ships and a bluegrass festival. The cost is $30. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
