News of interest for active seniors across Arlington:
TRAVELERS HEAD TO HARPERS FERRY: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to tour living history in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., on Sunday, Oct. 13. The cost is $15. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
CLASSICAL-MUSIC APPRECIATORS TO DISCUSS DVORAK: The classical-music-appreciation group at Langston-Brown Senior Center will discuss Antonin Dvorak on Monday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
FANS OF ACOUSTIC MUSIC TO MEET: An acoustic hour with music from the 1950s to today will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 ON ESTATE PLANNING OFFERED: The basics of estate planning will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
INFORMATION FOR CARETAKERS OFFERED: Caring for people with dementia will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BASICS OF PROBATE OFFERED: Understanding probate is the topic of discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO AMISH MARKET: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the Amish Market in Annapolis on Friday, Oct. 18. The cost is $6. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
BALLROOM DANCERS HIT THE STAGE: A ballroom dance will be hosted by Lee Senior Center on Friday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FANS OF LATIN DANCE TAKE THE FLOOR: A Latin dance will be presented on Friday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
GAMES OF CROQUET IN THE OFFING: Walter Reed Senior Center hosts games of croquet on Friday, Oct. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
LEE WALKERS TO HEAD ACROSS BRIDGE: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will traverse the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
FAST-PACED AMBLERS TO TREK OUT: The Fast Forwards group of fast-paced walkers will take a three-to-four-mile loop near Aurora Hills Senior Center on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
TRAVELERS TO EXPLORE FALL FOLIAGE ON CRUISE: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Annapolis for a fall foliage Chesapeake Bay lighthouse cruise on Saturday, Oct. 19. The cost of $67 includes meal. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.