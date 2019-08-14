News of interest for active seniors in Arlington:
PREPARATIONS UNDER WAY FOR SENIOR OLYMPICS: Preparations are in the works for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, to be held at venues across the region in September. For information and registration, call (703) 228-4721 or see the Website at www.nvso.us.
DISCUSSION OF HEARING AIDS SLATED: A comprehensive discussion on hearing aids will be presented on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
ROAD MAP OFFERED AFTER DIAGNOSIS OF DEMENTIA: A discussion on what to do following a diagnosis of dementia will be presented on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FISHERMAN’S GROUP TO SWAP TIPS, TALES: The fisherman’s group at Walter Reed Senior Center will meet on Monday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO HIT THE FLOOR: Walter Reed Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Monday, Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS FOR SENIORS DISCUSSED: A discussion of options for transportation will be presented on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
LIVING IN THAILAND DETAILED AT FORUM: Reflections of spending 10 months in Thailand will be presented on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
RUBBER-STAMPERS TO GATHER: Lee Senior Center hosts a rubber-stamping workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
MIDDLE-EASTERN DANCE LESSONS OFFERED: Lee Senior Center hosts a Middle Eastern dance class on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 12:15 p.m. A similar class is offered on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. Call (703) 228-0555 (Lee) or (703) 228-6300 (Langston-Brown).
4-1-1 OFFERED ON SOLID-WASTE, RECYCLING: A discussion of county-government solid-waste and recycling services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
BASICS, INTRICACIES OF ‘ALEXA’ OFFERED: An explanation of Amazon’s “Alexa” will be presented on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO WOODROW WILSON HOUSE IN STAUNTON: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Staunton for a visit to the Woodrow Wilson House on Friday, Aug. 23. The cost is $62. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
BALLROOM DANCE SESSION OFFERED: Arlington Mill Senior Center presents a ballroom dance on Friday, Aug. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.