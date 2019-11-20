News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
SENIOR CENTERS CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING: Arlington County 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, in observance of Thanksgiving.
VOLUNTEER LEADERS SOUGHT FOR BIKE PROGRAM: The 55+ Biking Group of Arlington’s Office of Senior Adult Programs is seeking rotating leaders for trips on bike paths and trails across the county. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, Nov. 25. The cost is $83. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
COUNTRY MUSIC TAKES CENTER STAGE: County musicians and singers are welcome at Lee 55+ Center on Monday, Nov. 25 at 11:15 a.m. The group meets the first and third Mondays of the month. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
LINE-DANCING CLASSES OFFERED TO BEGINNERS: Line-dancing instruction for “absolute beginners” will be offered on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. Instruction for regular beginners begins at 11 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
SENIORS-ONLY ICE-SKATING TIME OFFERED: Ice skating for seniors will be offered at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Ballston on Monday, Nov. 25 from 8:10 to 9:20 a.m. as well as on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 8:25 to 9:25 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY RESEARCH AVAILABLE: The basics of genealogy research will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WORKSHOP ZEROES IN ON KEEPING A POSITIVE ATTITUDE: A workshop on “Let’s Keep on Smiling” will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
HEALTH DISCUSSION CENTERS ON SOY: “Is Soy Good for You?” will be discussed on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL COUNSELING AVAILABLE: Legal Services of Northern Virginia will present free one-on-one legal counseling for eligible seniors on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Walter-Reed 55+ Center. For an appointment, call (703) 778-6800.
WALKERS AMBLE IN OXON HILL: The Arlington Walking Club will travel to Oxon Hill Farm in Maryland for its weekly walking program on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MARYLAND FOR THANKSGIVING MEAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to Dutch’s Daughter restaurant in Frederick, Md., for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 28. The cost is $75. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
