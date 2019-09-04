News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
FANS OF CLASSICAL MUSIC TO GATHER: The classical-music-appreciation group at Langston-Brown Senior Center will meet on Monday, Sept. 9. at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
FISHING FANS TO SHARE TALES: Fishing fanatics will trade stories on Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
HEALTH WORKSHOP LOOKS AT CALCIUM: A workshop on the need to consume more calcium for stronger bones will be held on Monday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS ARE OFF TO REHOBOTH BEACH: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The cost is $35. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO PONDER WHAT MIGHT HAVE HAPPENED: The history roundtable at Lee Senior Center will discuss the “what-if’s” of history on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:15 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WRITERS’ GROUP TO GATHER: The monthly meeting of the writers’ group at Lee Senior Center will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
HEALTHY EATING ON A BUDGET TO BE DISCUSSED: Eating right on a budget will be discussed on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S DISCUSSED: Signs of Alzheimer’s will be the focus of discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
WORLDWIDE PEACEMAKING EFFORTS DETAILED: A discussion of peace studies and peacemaking efforts in more than 50 countries will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
‘STUDY OF WORDS’ IS TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: The study of words will be the topic of exploration on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELING IN GHANA EXPLORED: Travel experiences in Ghana will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
‘BUTTERFLY GARDENING’ DETAILED: A discussion of butterfly gardening will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
CLASSICAL-MUSIC BUFFS TO CONGREGATE: Classical-music enthusiasts will meet on Friday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
CONTRA DANCE IS IN THE WORKS: Lee Senior Center hosts a contra dance on Friday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Beginners can come early for instruction. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘DULLES DAY’ FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull on Saturday, Sept. 14. The cost is $14. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.