News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘BLUE GRASS FARM’: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the Blue Grass Farm at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon on Sunday, Jan. 12. The cost is $28. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
PROGRAM RINGS IN NEW YEAR WITH RECIPES: Walter Reed 55+ Center will host a demonstration of new recipes for the new year on Monday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
MLK TRIBUTE WILL FEATURE LOCAL ANGLE: Lee 55+ Center will host a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will feature Brenda Cox, a member of Lomax-AME Zion Church, who will discuss the role the church played in the March on Washington.
For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WRITERS’ WORKSHOP IS IN THE WORKS: A session for writers to hone their skills will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO DISCUSS IMPACT OF BILL OF RIGHTS: The history roundtable at Lee 55+ Center will discuss the historical impact of the Bill of Rights on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 11:15 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TIPS FOR iPHONE USERS OFFERED: One-on-one tips for users of iPhones will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For an appointment, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO BALTIMORE MUSEUM: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the American Visionary Museum in Baltimore on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The cost is $21. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
SNAPCHAT, INSTAGRAM BASICS OFFERED: A demonstration of Snapchat and Instagram will be offered on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
4-1-1 ON LEGAL STATUS OF MARIJUANA, HEMP DETAILED: Laws affecting the use of hemp, marijuana and CBD will be discussed on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
BEADERS GATHER TO REPURPOSE JEWELRY: The beading bunch at Lee 55+ Center will gather to repurpose old costume jewelry on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL COUNSELING OFFERED: Legal Services of Northern Virginia will offer one-on-one counseling for eligible seniors on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For an appointment, call (703) 778-6800.
FANS OF ‘MONOPOLY’ CAN TAKE PART IN MARATHON: A Monopoly marathon will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TWO-PART SERIES LOOKS AT HEALTH DIRECTIVES: A two-part discussion on health directives will be presented on Fridays, Jan. 17 and 24, at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BALLROOM DANCERS HIT THE FLOOR: Lee 55+ Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Jan. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.