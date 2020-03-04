News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
FANS OF FISHING TO GATHER: A forum for those who fish will be held on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
SUPPORT GROUP FOCUSES ON DIABETES: A support group for those with diabetes will be presented on Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
ORIGAMI CLASS ON THE HORIZON: An origami class will be presented on Tuesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
HEALTH FORUM LOOKS AT POTATOES: Healthy ways to eat potatoes will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center, presented by Virginia Cooperative Extension. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WRITERS TO MEET, COMPARE NOTES: An informal session for writers will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS TO DISCUSS STATE BOUNDARIES: The history roundtable at Lee 55+ Center will discuss how state boundaries were formed on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:15 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MATINEE PERFORMANCE OF ‘GREASE’: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to a matinee performance of “Grease” at the Riverside Theatre on Wednesday, March 11. The cost of $69 includes lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
FORUM LOOKS AT WOMEN’S ROLE IN INTEGRATION: The work of women to achieve school integration in Arlington will be discussed on Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. The speaker will be Arlington Historical Society president Cathy Hix. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
TECH PROGRAM LOOKS AT MUSIC-STREAMING OPTIONS: A discussion of music-streaming services will be presented on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WORDSMITHS SET TO GATHER: The study of words will be the focus of a workshop on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
4-1-1 ON STROKE ISSUES OFFERED: A discussion of the causes, symptoms and prevention of strokes will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
GARDENING WORKSHOP LOOKS AT ATTRACTING BIRDS, BUTTERFLIES: How to attract birds and butterflies to gardens will be discussed on Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO FULFILLMENT CENTER: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Baltimore on Friday, March 13. The cost is $8. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
FANS OF TRAVEL TO MEET: A new travel-discussion group at Langston-Brown Senior Center will meet on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
