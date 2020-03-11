News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
COMMUNITY FORUM FOCUSES ON AGING ISSUES: A community-engagement forum on aging issues will be held on Monday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd. For information, call (703) 228-1747.
BASICS OF PRUNING TO BE DISCUSSED: Pruning basics will be the topic of discussion for the garden group at Walter Reed 55+ Center on Monday, March 16 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 ON LOW VISION OFFERED: Tips for those with low vision will be offered on Monday, March 16 at 1 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAINING FOR STORYTELLERS TO BE OFFERED: Training for the Arlington Spellbinders (volunteer storytellers) will take place on Tuesdays from March 17 to April 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
RUBBER-STAMPING AFICIONADOS TO MEET: Rubber-stampers will meet on Tuesday, March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
OPEN-STUDIO TIME OFFERED TO ARTISTS: Arlington Mill 55+ Center offers an open studio for artists on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon and Friday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
FANS OF COMEDY SHOWS TO GATHER: The comedy club at Aurora Hills 55+ Center presents classic radio and television shows on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WORKSHOP ZEROES IN ON TECHNIQUES OF FAMOUS ARTISTS: A hands-on art workshop focused on the techniques of famous artists will be presented on Wednesday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
HEALTH WORKSHOP LOOKS AT EXERCISE SHOES: A discussion on selecting the proper exercise shoes will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
WALKERS HEAD TO OXON HILL: The Arlington Walking Club will travel to Oxon Hill Farm in Maryland for its weekly walking program on Wednesday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO TEAROOM IN LEESBURG: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Aylesburg Tearoom in Leesburg on Thursday, March 19. The cost is $44. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
DEMONSTRATION FOCUSES ON STAINED GLASS: A stained-glass demonstration will be presented on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT AVOIDING FALLS: A workshop on minimizing the risks of falling will be presented on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
FLY-FISHING BASICS DISCUSSED: An introduction to fly-fishing will be offered on Friday, March 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. Participants can bring their own rods and reels. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
