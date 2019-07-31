News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
PREPARATIONS UNDER WAY FOR SENIOR OLYMPICS: Preparations are in the works for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, to be held at venues across the region in September. For information and registration, call (703) 228-4721 or see the Website at www.nvso.us.
ESSENTIAL OILS ARE TOPIC OF HEALTH WORKSHOP: A forum on natural therapies using essential oils will be presented on Monday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
BALLROOM DANCERS TAKE THE FLOOR: Walter Reed Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Monday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
COMPUTER ASSISTANCE OFFERED: One-on-one computer assistance will be offered on Monday, Aug. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For an appointment, call (703) 228-0555.
INFORMATION ON MEDICAL-MARIJUANA RESEARCH DETAILED: A discussion of research into medical marijuana will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 ON CAMERAS AVAILABLE: Camera basics will be discussed on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TIPS FOR FALL GARDENING OFFERED: A discussion of fall gardening – and preparing for winter – will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
AFICIONADOS OF LOCAL HISTORY TO MEET: The local-history group at Lee Senior Center will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
MEDICARE BASICS OFFERED: Understanding Medicare is the topic of discussion on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
CUTTING CABLE, PHONE, INTERNET COSTS IS DISCUSSED: Ways to reduce the costs of cable, phone and Internet service will be discussed on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
GEMOLOGIST TO OFFER EXPERTISE: A certified gemologist will discuss antique and estate jewelry, and offer pros and cons of selling, on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
TREKKERS TO AMBLE ON TRAILS: The Arlington Mill Trekkers will walk the W&OD and Four Mile Run trails on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO EXHIBIT ON IMPRESSIONISM: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the “Impressionist Eye” exhibition on Friday, Aug. 9. The cost is $70. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
WALKERS HEAD TO BOTANICAL PRESERVE: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk through the Winkler Botanical Preserve on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
FAST-PACED WALKERS HEAD OUT: The Fast Forwards, a fast-paced walking group, will meet on Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
